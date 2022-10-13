Actor Manoj Joshi slams Air India for 'worst service,' airline responds: WATCH video

Indian Bollywood veteran actor Manoj Joshi has taken to Twitter to share the distress of his most recent experiences while traveling from Bhopal to Mumbai. Joshi shared his experience of a flight with Tata-owned Air India flight. With this, the actor has joined the likes of Arshad Warsi, Irfan Pathan, and other celebrities who shared their bad experience with airlines on the microblogging site. The veteran actor slammed the airline for the delay in the flight, baggage delivery at the airport, and lack of staff for guidance. He went as far as calling the airline's services "worst till date."

Manoj Joshi shared a video on Twitter narrating his experience with the caption, "@airindiain flight 634 was late by 3 hours, and now I am waiting for baggage to come on belt since last 40 minutes at @CSMIA_Official. There is no staff here to guide or help. I have never faced such a worst service till date. They spoiled my entire day. Who will compensate?" The video shared by the veteran actor has got over 1 million views on Twitter and continues to get more.

In the video, Manoj said, "Bhopal flight was delayed by around 3 hours. It took off, I came to Mumbai, and my baggage was to come on the belt. It contains a basket that has not come for the last 40 minutes."

.@airindiain flight 634 was late by 3 hours and now i am waiting for baggage to come on belt since last 40 minutes at @CSMIA_Official. There is no staff here to guide or help. I have never faced such worst service till date. They spoiled my entire day. Who will compensate? pic.twitter.com/f5CsNRkoxV October 12, 2022

He further complained about the lack of presence of Air India's staff, saying, "No one from the Air India staff is present here. Will they ever learn? I don't need an apology because I have other work. I have to go somewhere. 3 hours have been wasted, and if I am waiting for 45 minutes for some of my baggage, what is this way of working? I had to call someone, after which he came, and he has gone to bring my stuff. No one has given me any information. This is ridiculous."

Air India airline has taken note of the situation and responded to Manoj Joshi's plea saying, "Dear Mr. Joshi, we hope you've received your bag now. Please be rest assured that your feedback has been relayed to the airport team for necessary review. Hope to serve you better the next time you fly with us."