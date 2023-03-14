topStoriesenglish2583541
ALL ENGLAND OPEN BADMINTON CHAMPIONSHIPS 2023

All England Badminton Championships 2023 Live Streaming, Date, Time, India's Squad - All You Need To Know About Championship

PV Sindhu, India's premier badminton player, will be one of the players to watch out for in the All England Badminton Championships 2023.

The All England Badminton Championships 2023 is just around the corner and India's top badminton players are preparing themselves for the tournament. According to the official schedule, the championship is scheduled to commence on March 14 and conclude on March 19, in Birmingham. Indian fans are advised to keep track of important dates and timings of the championship, which is set to start on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

PV Sindhu, India's premier badminton player, will be one of the players to watch out for in the All England Badminton Championships 2023. Other elite players are also working hard to showcase their skills and compete at their highest level. Each participant will give their best to claim the championship title. Fans in India should stay updated with the latest details.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming All England Badminton Championships 2023. Learn about the time, date, and other crucial information related to live streaming in India.

What is the time of the All England Badminton Championships 2023 matches?

The matches for the All England Badminton Championships 2023 are scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm, per the information provided on the schedule. The match times should be known by Indian viewers.

What is the All England Badminton Championships 2023 schedule?

Let's take a look at the All England Badminton Championships 2023 complete schedule here:

First Round: Tuesday, 14 March and Wednesday, 15 March 2023.

Second Round: Thursday, 16 March.

Quarterfinals: Friday, 17 March 2023.

Semifinals: Saturday, 18 March 2023.

Finals: Sunday, 19 March.

Who all are playing from India in the All England Badminton Championships?

Men’s singles - Main draw: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy.

Women’s singles - Main draw: Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

Men’s doubles - Main draw: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (6) and MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila.

Women’s doubles - Main draw: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly and Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam.

Mixed doubles - Main draw: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto.

Where to watch the live streaming and live telecast of the All England Badminton Championships 2023 in India?

The Jio Cinema app and website in India both offer live streaming of the All England Badminton Championships. From the quarterfinal stage on, Indian audiences will be able to watch the event live on the Sports 18 1 TV channel.

