Smriti Mandhana's RCB Can Qualify For Playoffs Of WPL 2023 If... - Royal Challengers Bangalore's Qualification Scenario Explained

Royal Challengers Bangalore are struggling in the Women's Premier League 2023, having suffered their fifth consecutive loss to the Delhi Capitals on March 13th. With no points and three matches left to play, RCB's chances of qualifying for the playoffs seem slim, but mathematically, they are not yet out of the race.

The top three teams will make it to the playoffs, with the table-toppers receiving a direct entry to the final. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are likely to secure the first two spots, while UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants are in contention for the third spot. RCB is currently at the bottom of the points table, having lost all five of their games so far.

WPL points table pic.twitter.com/Fjjf2PlX4k — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) March 13, 2023

RCB's Qualification Scenario

For RCB to qualify for the playoffs, they must win all three of their remaining games and hope that Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals defeat Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz. If Gujarat Giants can also beat UP Warriorz, RCB will have a chance to make it to the playoffs. However, the probability of all these outcomes going in RCB's favour is very low based on their performance in the tournament.

RCB has a talented squad, including Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, and others, but they have failed to perform up to their potential in the competition. Despite their large fan base, RCB has yet to win a game in the WPL 2023.