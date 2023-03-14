topStoriesenglish2583474
NewsCricket
RCB

Smriti Mandhana's RCB Can Qualify For Playoffs Of WPL 2023 If... - Royal Challengers Bangalore's Qualification Scenario Explained

The top three teams will make it to the playoffs, with the table-toppers receiving a direct entry to the final.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 03:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Smriti Mandhana's RCB Can Qualify For Playoffs Of WPL 2023 If... - Royal Challengers Bangalore's Qualification Scenario Explained

Royal Challengers Bangalore are struggling in the Women's Premier League 2023, having suffered their fifth consecutive loss to the Delhi Capitals on March 13th. With no points and three matches left to play, RCB's chances of qualifying for the playoffs seem slim, but mathematically, they are not yet out of the race.

The top three teams will make it to the playoffs, with the table-toppers receiving a direct entry to the final. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are likely to secure the first two spots, while UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants are in contention for the third spot. RCB is currently at the bottom of the points table, having lost all five of their games so far.

Also Read: Indian Test Cricketers To Be Rested In IPL 2023 For WTC Final? Rohit Sharma Opens Up After IND vs AUS 4th Test

RCB's Qualification Scenario

For RCB to qualify for the playoffs, they must win all three of their remaining games and hope that Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals defeat Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz. If Gujarat Giants can also beat UP Warriorz, RCB will have a chance to make it to the playoffs. However, the probability of all these outcomes going in RCB's favour is very low based on their performance in the tournament.

RCB has a talented squad, including Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, and others, but they have failed to perform up to their potential in the competition. Despite their large fan base, RCB has yet to win a game in the WPL 2023.

Live Tv

RCBRCB news updateRCB newsRCB updateRCB playoff qualificationRCB WPLRoyal Challengers Bangalore's Qualification ScenarioRoyal Challengers BangaloreRoyal Challengers Bangalore news updateRoyal Challengers Bangalore newsRoyal Challengers Bangalore updateSmriti MandhanaSmriti Mandhana newsSmriti Mandhana update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government
DNA Video
DNA: 'Banking Crisis' in America
DNA Video
DNA: Foreign conspiracy against Modi exposed!
DNA Video
DNA: When social worker Savitribai Phule died in 1897
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia's decision..'lesson' for India
DNA Video
DNA: Seeing Modi's 'cricket diplomacy', the enemy is in 'tension'!
DNA Video
DNA: China and Pakistan should not clash with India
DNA Video
DNA: Goodbye Satish Kaushik!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927