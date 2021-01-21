हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
badminton

Badminton: Sameer Verma eases into Thailand Open quarterfinals

Verma will now face world three Anders Antonsen for a place in the semi-finals. On Tuesday, Verma had registered a stunning comeback win against Zii Jia as he came with a lion-hearted performance to secure a 18-21, 27-25, 21-19 win in a thrilling opening match that lasted for one hour and 14 minutes. Verma was uncertain of making the Asian Leg, and said he'd arrived in Bangkok in perhaps not the best frame of mind.  

Badminton: Sameer Verma eases into Thailand Open quarterfinals
India's Sameer Verma has reached the Thailand Open quarterfinals. (Source: Twitter)

Indian shuttler Sameer Verma continued his stellar run at the Thailand Open as he on Thursday he eased past Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in straight games to enter the quarterfinals of the men's singles event. Verma defeated Gemke 21-12, 21-9 in the second-round contest of the Super 1000 tournament that lasted for almost 40 minutes.

Verma led the match from the start and took the opening game in less than 20 minutes. Having beaten the eighth seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the opening round, the world number 31 took his game a notch higher as he won the second game 21-9 to march into the last eight.

Verma will now face world three Anders Antonsen for a place in the semi-finals. On Tuesday, Verma had registered a stunning comeback win against Zii Jia as he came with a lion-hearted performance to secure a 18-21, 27-25, 21-19 win in a thrilling opening match that lasted for one hour and 14 minutes.

"I think this will give me confidence for the rest of the tournament," he had said after his first-round win as per the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website.

Verma was uncertain of making the Asian Leg, and said he'd arrived in Bangkok in perhaps not the best frame of mind. In fact, he had already booked his return flight for Thursday, as per the BWF.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa through to the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles event. The Indian pair beat world number 17 German pair 22-20, 14-21, 21-16 in second round. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
badmintonThailand OpenSameer VermaSatwiksairaj RankireddyAshwini Ponnappa
Next
Story

HS Prannoy fights through pain to upset world no. 7 Jonatan Christie in Thailand Open
  • 1,06,10,883Confirmed
  • 1,52,869Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT19M16S

What is the 10 big things related to the 46th U.S. President Joe Biden?