Badminton star Mathias Boe comes out in support of girlfriend Taapsee Pannu after Income Tax raid

India’s new foreign badminton coach Mathias Boe on Thursday requested Sports minister Kiren Rijiju to help his girlfriend and Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu after Income-Tax department on Wednesday raided properties linked to her over alleged tax evasion.

Former Denmark shuttler Boe, who is currently with Indian badminton players in Switzerland for Swiss Open, on Thursday took to Twitter to plead Rijiju and help Taapsee and her family.

“Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee’s houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something,” Boe tweeted.

Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. . @KirenRijiju please do something. — Mathias Boe (@mathiasboe) March 4, 2021

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, and Vikas Bahl's residence raided by I-T officials

On Wednesday morning, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the Mumbai residence of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and Vikas Bahl.

Initial reports suggest the raids are being conducted in connection with the production and distribution company Phantom Films helmed by Anurag Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. It was founded in 2011 by these four.

However, the company was dissolved in October 2018.

According to PTI, the officials said the action is part of a tax evasion probe against Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018, and its then promoters Kashyap, director-producer Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Vikas Bahl and producer-distributor Madhu Mantena, they said.