Lakshya Sen

Big boost for Lakshya Sen, Mission Olympic Cell approves training with Victor Axelson in Dubai

The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his and his physio's air travel, boarding and lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses.

Big boost for Lakshya Sen, Mission Olympic Cell approves training with Victor Axelson in Dubai
Source/Twitter

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved Indian Badminton star Lakshya Sen's proposal to train with World No. 1 Victor Axelson in Dubai. Sen was part of the Indian men's team that won the prestigious Thomas Cup this month. He is set to train With Axelson in Dubai from May 29 till June 5 (8 days) and then head out to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on June 19th to train at the Malaysian Training Centre from 19th till 26th June (8 days). Both the training proposals were approved by MOC in preparation for the Commonwealth Games.

The sanctioned amount will cover the cost of his and his physio's air travel, boarding and lodging, and out-of-pocket allowance among other expenses.

Alongside Lakshya's proposal, the MOC Committee also cleared badminton player and Olympic Silver medallist PV Sindhu's proposal for financial assistance towards her fitness trainer M Srikanth Madapalli to accompany her for multiple upcoming tournaments was also approved.

Srikanth is set to accompany Sindhu during Indonesia Masters (7-12 June), Indonesia Open (14-19 June), Malaysia Masters (28 June to 3 July), Malaysia Open (5-10 July), and Singapore Open (12-17 July).

