हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lakshya Sen

Lakshya Sen fulfils his promise, gifts THIS to PM Modi after winning historic Thomas Cup medal

PM Modi advised Lakshya to maintain his childish nature and keep on striving hard to achieve big goals ahead.

Lakshya Sen fulfils his promise, gifts THIS to PM Modi after winning historic Thomas Cup medal
Source/Twitter

India's badminton team wrote their name in the history book by claiming the country's maiden Thomas Cup medal on May 15.  Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated players on a phone call right after the historic final. On that phone call, he requested Lakshya Sen to bring him a sweet dish when they meet after returning to India. On Sunday, PM Modi held an interaction with the Indian contingent of Thomas and Uber Cup, where Lakshya fulfilled his promise.

"First of all, I would like to thank Lakshya for bringing Almora's Bal Mithai for me. I am so grateful that he remembered my little request and fulfilled it," said PM Modi.

Replying to this, Lakshya said, "When I won a medal in the Youth Olympics that was the time when I met you for the first time and today is the second chance I got to meet you. Whenever we get an opportunity to meet you, it boosts our confidence and we feel very motivated. Even after our phone call, it's a really great feeling for all of us. I am looking forward to winning more tournaments, meeting you and bringing Bal Mithai for you."

PM Modi further advised Lakshya to maintain his childish nature and keep on striving hard to achieve big goals ahead.

Later in a media interaction, Lakshya said, "He pays attention to small, small things. He knew that Almora's 'bal mithai' is very famous, so he had asked me to get it. I got it for him. And he also knew that my grandfather and father also used to play. These small things are very important. Such a big man is saying these things to you, so it feels very nice to talk to him," 

Lakshya defeated Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Anthony Ginting in the first match and gave India a strong start in the finals.

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Lakshya SenPM ModiThomas Cup
Next
Story

PV Sindhu crashes out of Thailand Open 2022, faces defeat against Chen Yu Fei in Semi-finals

Must Watch

PT3M18S

Namaste India: PM Modi's visit to Japan from today, will hold an important meeting with Biden in Quad Summit 2022