Breaking: Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth, Dhruv Rawat test positive for COVID-19, pull out of India Open

Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth and Dhruv Rawat have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the India Open badminton tournament, that starts on January 11 in New Delhi. Their names have been withdrawn from the tournament.
Their RTPCR test before travelling for Delhi has come positive, said Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday (January 9) evening.
More details awaited
Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.