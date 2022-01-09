हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
badminton

Breaking: Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth, Dhruv Rawat test positive for COVID-19, pull out of India Open

Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth and Dhruv Rawat have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the India Open badminton tournament. Their names have been withdrawn from the tournament. 

Breaking: Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth, Dhruv Rawat test positive for COVID-19, pull out of India Open
B Sai Praneeth (Source: Twitter)

Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth and Dhruv Rawat have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the India Open badminton tournament, that starts on January 11 in New Delhi. Their names have been withdrawn from the tournament. 

Their RTPCR test before travelling for Delhi has come positive, said Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday (January 9) evening. 

More details awaited

