Breaking: Kidambi Srikanth beats Lakshya Sen to enter final of BWF World Championships

Kidambi Srikanth beat Lakshya Sen in hard-fought three games to enter the men's singles final of the BWF World Championships.

Lakshya won the first game 21-17 after a stiff battle between the two. Kidambi was playing a catch up from the start but soon picked up the game to bring it to 17-17 but a one miss there and Lakshya ran away with the game.

Kidambi then channeled all his strength into the second game, winning it by a good margin of 21-14. It was a superb comeback considering he was trailing 4-8 at one stage.

In the third game, it was neck and neck till the first eight points before Lakshya swelled the lead by 3 points. He led 11-8 at mid-game interval. Lakshya played well to win a 43-shot rally. There was Kidambi then who upped his game after the break and took two back to back points. It went down the wire and Kidambi held his nerves to win the third game 21-17.

More to follow