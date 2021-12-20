हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Srikant Kidambi

BWF World Championship: Champion Loh Kean Yew praises Kidambi Srikanth, says THIS

The gold medallist of the BWF World Championship from Singapore Loh Kean Yew, who defeated Kidambi Srikant in the finals showed great respect to the Indian shuttler after the win.

BWF World Championship: Champion Loh Kean Yew praises Kidambi Srikanth, says THIS
BWF World Championship 2021 winners. (Source: Twitter)

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew, who defeated Kidambi Srikanth in BWF World Championships 2021 final, said he had to make plans to sharpen his defending skills against the Indian shuttler.

Srikanth became the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the Badminton World Championships on Sunday (December 19) after facing a defeat in the finals. Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the final 21-15, 22-20 to clinch the game.

The match lasted for 43 minutes. "I cannot really think. At the start of the year, I just didn't think this would happen. I'm very very very happy," the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) website quoted Loh Kean Yew as saying. "Srikanth's a great attacking player, I had to prepare to defend well. It wasn't easy to handle the pressure. I just tried to calm myself. I managed to stay patient," he added.

The shuttler from Singapore explained how he prepared for the tournament following a dearth of competitions." Bangkok (Asian Leg) was a wake-up call after not having a lot of competitions, it told me I was far away from the top players," said Loh Kean Yew.

"So that motivated me to train and prepare for the Olympics. After that, I trained with Viktor (Axelsen) and gained experience and I'm very happy to achieve this," he added. This is the first time that a men's player from Singapore has won gold at the BWF World Championships.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Srikant KidambibadmintonLoh Kean YewBWF World Championship 2021
Next
Story

Asian Champions Trophy: India to clash with Japan in their final round-robin match

Must Watch

PT1M40S

Breaking News: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan summoned in Panama Papers leak case