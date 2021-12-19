Breaking: India's Kidambi Srikanth clinches silver at BWF World Championship after losing to Loh Kean Yew in final

India's Kidambi Srikanth won the silver after going down against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in straight games in the final of the BWF World Championship.

Kidambi started off well, in the first game, as after being 1-3 down, he pulled things back quickly, winning eight points on the trot. Loh then collected himself together and won three consecutive points reduce the gap. But Kidambi still led 11-7 at mid-game interval.

After the interval, Loh continued to make the comeback, winning four bak to back points, putting pressure on the Indian. They went neck and neck for a while before Kidambi lost his focus and Loh took advantage of that. He ran away with the first game 21-15.

In the second game, it was much tighter with Loh leading 11-9 at the break. The game was intense and Loh held his nerves to beat Srikanth and win the World Championship.