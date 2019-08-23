close

PV Sindhu

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu beats World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying to reach semi-final

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu beats World No. 2 Tai Tzu Ying to reach semi-final

Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu produced a spirited performance as she bounced back from a game down against second-seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei to book her place in the semi-finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Switzerland on Friday. 

After going down in the opening game by nine points, the Indian shuttler rebounded strongly to seal a 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 win over Tzu Ying in a thrilling quarter-final clash of the women's singles event that lasted one hour and 11 minutes. 

Notably, it was the first meeting between Sindhu and world number two Ying since the latter's defeat at the BWF World Tour Finals. The victory saw the Indian shuttler improve her record against Tai Tzu to 5-10. 

With the win, fifth-seed Sindhu has now set up a clash against either Chen Yu Fei of China or Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark for a place in the final. 

Meanwhile, B Sai Praneeth--another Indian in the fray--will also look to cement his spot in the semi-final of the men's singles event when he takes on fourth-seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in their last-eight match. 

On Thursday, Praneeth clinched a 21-19, 21-13 triumph over Anthony Sinisuka Gintin of Indnia to storm into the quarter-final of the tournament. 

 

PV SindhuBWF World ChampionshipsTai Tzu Yingbadminton
