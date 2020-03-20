Coronavirus Outbreak: Badminton Association of India to work from home from March 23

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced on Friday that it will be shutting down its office from March 30 and work from home in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic all across the world.

The BAI took their official Twitter handle and issued a press statement confirming that all of their staff members have been intructed to work from home at least till March 31 following an advisory issued by the sports ministry.

"In the wake of the #CoronaVirus outbreak & the advisories issued by @IndiaSports @RijijuOffice #BAI has decided to shut down their office from March 23-31. All staff have been instructed to #WFH. The situation will be reviewed further.#CoronavirusOutbreakindia," the statement said.

Press Statement

In the wake of the #CoronaVirus outbreak & the advisories issued by @IndiaSports @RijijuOffice #BAI has decided to shut down their office from March 23-31. All staff have been instructed to #WFH. The situation will be reviewed further.#CoronavirusOutbreakindia — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 20, 2020

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) had ordered all their employees to work from home in order to avoid the further spread of novel virus in the country that has affected more than 200 people and claimed the lives of four in India.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju had earlier called on the National Sports Federation of India (NSFI) to suspend all sports events, including competitions or selections trials, until April 15 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The virus outbreak, which was first reported in December 2019 from Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people and has affected more than 2,40,000 persons globally.