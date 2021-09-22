हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PV Sindhu biopic

Deepika Padukone to play PV Sindhu? Actor-shuttler’s badminton session triggers biopic talk

Deepika Padukone posted the set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, she and PV Sindhu are seen playing an intense game of badminton on an indoor court.  

Deepika Padukone to play PV Sindhu? Actor-shuttler’s badminton session triggers biopic talk
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone plays badminton with PV Sindhu (Source: Instagram)

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has posted a motley of pictures from her badminton session with world champion shuttler P.V. Sindhu.

The pictures have left social media users wondering if a biopic is being made on Sindhu.

Deepika posted the set of pictures on Instagram. In the images, the two are seen playing an intense game of badminton on an indoor court.

"Just a regular day in my life...Burning calories with @pvsindhu1!" the actress, who is the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone, captioned the image.

The picture currently has 1.9 million likes. Deepika's husband and actor Ranveer Singh dropped a comment on the photograph.

He wrote: "MAJOR FOMO ATTACK!"

Many social media users reacted to the picture on the comment section.

One wrote: "Lgta h biopic bnne vli h (seems like a biopic is being made)."

"That means i was right, we are getting the PV SINDHU BIOPIC," wrote another.

One heaped praises on Deepika and Sindhu.

The user said: "Two idols in one pic."

A user questioned: "Is there a biopic on the wayyy?"

One added: "R u began prep for sindhu's biopic!"

Earlier, Deepika and Sindhu met each other for a dinner in Mumbai. Taking to his Instagram handle, Ranveer posted a selfie from their dinner night at Worli restaurant. Donning the brightest smiles, the stars made their best glamorous appearances for the night. Ranveer captioned the image as: "Smashing time!"

Meanwhile, Sindhu recently became the first Indian woman to claim two Olympic medals after she won a badminton bronze medal in Tokyo in August, adding to her silver from Rio 2016. The ace Indian shuttler defeated China’s He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in the bronze medal match.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PV Sindhu biopicDeepika PadukonePV Sindhu
Next
Story

EXCLUSIVE | Pramod Bhagat, 1st Indian to win GOLD in badminton at Paralympics, charts his journey

Must Watch

PT35M26S

'Bhoo-samadhi' given to Mahant Narendra Giri in Baghambari Math