Denmark Open 2021

Denmark Open 2021: Kidambi Srikanth defeats compatriot Sai Praneeth in opening round

Former World no.1 Srikanth Kidambi advanced to the round of 16 of the Denmark Open after defeating fellow compatriot B Sai Praneeth in the first round. Kidambi inflicted a 21-14, 21-11 defeat on Praneeth in just 30 minutes.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (Source: Twitter)

Srikanth Kidambi got the better of compatriot B Sai Praneeth in straight sets in the men's singles 1st round of Denmark Open here at the Odense Sports Park on Tuesday.

Playing at court-2, Kidambi inflicted a 21-14, 21-11 defeat on Praneeth in just 30 minutes. With this win, Kidambi has now moved into round-of-16 in the World Tour Super 1000 event in Denmark.

Srikanth completely outclassed and dominated Praneeth in both games. This was also 3rd consecutive win for Srikanth against Sai Praneeth.

Both players were last seen in action in the Thomas Cup quarterfinals where Denmark defeated the Indian team.

Later in men's singles, Sameer Verma will clash with Kunlavut V of Thailand while in women's singles PV Sindhu will square off with Neslihan Yigit.

