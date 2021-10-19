Denmark Open 2021: Kidambi Srikanth defeats compatriot Sai Praneeth in opening round

Srikanth Kidambi got the better of compatriot B Sai Praneeth in straight sets in the men's singles 1st round of Denmark Open here at the Odense Sports Park on Tuesday.

Playing at court-2, Kidambi inflicted a 21-14, 21-11 defeat on Praneeth in just 30 minutes. With this win, Kidambi has now moved into round-of-16 in the World Tour Super 1000 event in Denmark.

Srikanth completely outclassed and dominated Praneeth in both games. This was also 3rd consecutive win for Srikanth against Sai Praneeth.

Srikanth dashes Sai Praneeth's #DenmarkOpen hopes in the first round! In an all-India encounter, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Sai Praneeth 21-14, 21-11 to move to the pre-quarterfinals.#badminton pic.twitter.com/5JLacmKJtU — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 19, 2021

Both players were last seen in action in the Thomas Cup quarterfinals where Denmark defeated the Indian team.

Later in men's singles, Sameer Verma will clash with Kunlavut V of Thailand while in women's singles PV Sindhu will square off with Neslihan Yigit.