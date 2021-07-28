Indian badminton great Nandu Natekar passes away at 88

India badminton legend Nandu Natekar breathed his last on Wednesday morning. He was 88-years-old.

Natekar is well known for his heroics in the court, which also include the honour of being the first Indian to secure an overseas tournament. Natekar had achieved this huge feat by winning the Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956.

Indian Badminton Great Nandu Natekar is no more. Thoughts with Gaurav and the family. pic.twitter.com/FnNtC6Ar62 — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) July 28, 2021

Natekar in his prime during the 1950s had reached the quarterfinals of the prestigious All England Open and almost three decades later the shuttler went on to win the veterans event of the competition in the doubles category.

Natekar was honoured with sports gallantry honours, the Arjuna Award in 1961 and had also represented India at the 1965 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica.

One of the towering icons of Indian badminton, Nandu Natekar leaves behind a rich legacy, that we shall cherish forever. 6-time national champion & first Indian to win an international title in 1956, Natekar shall be remembered fondly for his drives, drops & smashes. Condolences. pic.twitter.com/jfDl4eShoQ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 28, 2021

Saddened to hear about the demise of the legendary Badminton Star Shri Nandu Natekar.

He was first Indian Badminton player to get an international medal and was the first sportsperson to receive the Arjuna Award.

My heartfelt condolences to the family. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 28, 2021

Natekar's son, Gaurav, also a sportsperson, represented India in tennis and along with Leander Paes went on to secure a gold at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games.