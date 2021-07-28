हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nandu Natekar

Indian badminton great Nandu Natekar passes away at 88

India badminton legend Nandu Natekar breathed his last on Wednesday morning. He was 88-years-old. 

Indian badminton great Nandu Natekar passes away at 88
India badminton legend Nandu Natekar (Twitter)

India badminton legend Nandu Natekar breathed his last on Wednesday morning. He was 88-years-old. 

Natekar is well known for his heroics in the court, which also include the honour of being the first Indian to secure an overseas tournament. Natekar had achieved this huge feat by winning the Sellanger International in Malaysia in 1956. 

Natekar in his prime during the 1950s had reached the quarterfinals of the prestigious All England Open and almost three decades later the shuttler went on to win the veterans event of the competition in the doubles category. 

Natekar was honoured with sports gallantry honours, the Arjuna Award in 1961 and had also represented India at the 1965 Commonwealth Games in Jamaica. 

Natekar's son, Gaurav, also a sportsperson, represented India in tennis and along with Leander Paes went on to secure a gold at the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nandu Natekar
Next
Story

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu trumps Hong Kong's NY Cheung, advances to knockout stage

Must Watch

PT4M1S

Health Ministry: COVID-19 cases surge again in some states, second wave is not over yet