Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta announces engagement with actor Vishnu Vishal

Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta on Monday announced that she has got engaged to Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal on the occasion of her 37th birthday.

Gutta took to her official Twitter handle and informed that Vishal surprised him with an engagement ring in Hyderabad on Sunday night.

The Indian shuttler also shared a couple of pictures of her with the actor in which she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring.

“N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to!Towards our family, Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure (sic),” the Commonwealth Games gold medallist tweeted.

Vishal, on the other hand, also took to his social media handle to wish Gutta on her special occasion and inform his followers of the news.

"Happy birthday @Guttajwala New start to LIFE..Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around..Need all your love n blessings guys..#newbeginnings thank you @basanthjain for arranging a ring in d middle of d night," he wrote on Twitter.

Gutta was last seen in action in the badminton circuit in 2017. In 2019, the Indian badminton player--who has also won the World Championships doubles bronze in 2011--launched her academy in Hyderabad in order to provide facilities for various sports.

She was also awarded with Arjuna Award, India's second highest sporting award for her achievements, in 2011.

Gutta has won a total of 316 matches in both mixed and women's doubles events and peaked at no. 6 spot in the world rankings.

Gutta was earlier married to fellow badminton star Chetan Anand before they got divorce in 2011, while Vishnu was married to Rajini Natraj before their marriage ended in 2018.