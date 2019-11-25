Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen clinches Scottish Open title

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen produced a spirited performance as he bounced back from a game down to beat Ygor Coelho of Brazil and clinch the Scottish Open title in Glasgow on Sunday evening.

After going down in the opening game, top-seeded Lakshya rebounded strongly to register an 18-21, 21-18, 21-19 triumph over his fourth-seeded Brazilian opponent in a thrilling final clash of the men's singles event of the tournament that lasted 56 minutes.

On Saturday, Lakshya had booked his place in the summit showdown of the tournament in Glasgow with a comfortable 21-12, 21-15 straight games win over Brian Yang of Canada in the semi-final clash.

The 18-year-old Indian, who is currently ranked 41 in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings, will now be seen in action in the Syed Modi International Championship --which is slated to begin from Monday in Lucknow.

Earlier this year, Sen had bagged a silver medal at the Polish Open International Challenge in March before he clinched the Belgian Open title in September.

In October, Sen clinched his maiden BWF World Tour title after beating Japan's Yusuke Onodera in the summit showdown of the Dutch Open at Almere in Netherlands.