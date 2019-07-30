close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sourabh Verma

Indian shuttlers Sourabh Verma and Sai Uttejitha enter Thailand Open main draw

Sourabh will be facing Kanta Tsunemaya of Japan while Uttejitha Rao will be locking horns with China`s Chen Xiao Xin in their respective first-round matches on Wednesday.

Indian shuttlers Sourabh Verma and Sai Uttejitha enter Thailand Open main draw
File Image

Bangkok: Indian shuttlers Sourabh Verma and Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka have qualified for the Thailand Open main draw after winning their respective qualifying round matches of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament on Tuesday.

Live TV

In men`s singles event, Sourabh beat Kantawat Leelavechabutr of Thailand 21-18, 21-19 in the first qualifying match before defeating Zhou Ze Qi of China 11-21, 21-14, 21-18 to qualify for the main draw. Zhou had defeated Ajay Jayaram 16-21, 13-21 to set up the match against Sourabh.

In women`s singles, Uttejitha Rao beat Tam Brittney of Canada 16-21, 21-14, 21-19 to enter the women`s singles main draw.

Sourabh will be facing Kanta Tsunemaya of Japan while Uttejitha Rao will be locking horns with China`s Chen Xiao Xin in their respective first-round matches on Wednesday. 

The likes of B. Sai Pranneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, H.S. Prannoy and Parupalli Kashyap in men`s singles are in the fray in the main draw. 

In women`s singles, ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu has pulled out from the Thailand Open while fellow Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal will take part in the Super 500 event.

 

Sindhu is one of several high profile athletes to withdraw from the tournament with Japan`s Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi and Taiwanese world no.1 Tai Tzu Ying all pulling out.

This will be the first event for Saina after an injury lay-off which forced her to miss the Indonesia Open and Japan Open. 

Tags:
Sourabh VermaSai Uttejitha Rao ChukkaPV SindhuThailand OpenSaina Nehwal
Next
Story

PV Sindhu withdraws from Thailand Open, Saina Nehwal to play

Must Watch

PT5M16S

5W1H: Unnao Rape victim's uncle gets one day parole