Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu on Thursday (June 9) stormed into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Indonesia Masters 2022 in Jakarta.

Playing at Court 2, the Indian shuttler defeated Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 23-21, 20-22, 21-11, in a match that lasted for 71 minutes.

#IndonesiaMastersSuper500 QF Qualifiers: Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu Tomorrow, Lakshya Vs Chou, Sindhu Vs Ratchanok! Best Luck

Both matches on TV! pic.twitter.com/zInLozn9Zn — Badminton Addict (@bad_critic346) June 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, world No. 9 Lakshya Sen stormed into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022 after defeating Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 21-18, 21-15.

Later, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sumeeth Reddy will take on second-seeds Zheng SiWei and Huang Ya Qing of China for a place in the last eight.

