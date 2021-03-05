Kiren Rijiju rejects Mathias Boe’s plea to help girlfriend Taapsee Pannu after Income Tax raid

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday rejected foreign badminton coach Mathias Boe's plea to help Bollywood actress and his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu after the Income Tax department raided properties linked to her over alleged tax evasion.

Rijiju said that everyone must abide by the law of land and stick to their professional duties instead of commenting on matters which are not his domain. His reaction came after former Danish shuttler Boe, who is currently with Indian badminton players in Switzerland for Swiss Open, on Thursday took to Twitter to seek the Sports minister help for Pannu and her family.

“Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports,” Rijiju tweeted.

Law of the land is supreme and we must abide by that. The subject matter is beyond yours and my domain. We must stick to our professional duties in the best interest of Indian Sports. https://t.co/nIIf5C8TXL — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 5, 2021

Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap, and Vikas Bahl's residence raided by I-T officials

On Wednesday morning, Income Tax officials conducted raids at the Mumbai residence of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and Vikas Bahl.

The raids were conducted in connection with the production and distribution company Phantom Films helmed by Kashyap, director Vikramaditya Motwane, producer Madhu Mantena and Bahl.

The company was founded by the quartet in 2011 before it was dissolved in October 2018.