Korea Open: Parupalli Kashyap bows out in semi-final

Ace Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap suffered a major blow as he knocked out of the ongoing Korea Open after slumping to straight games defeat at the hands of top-seed Kento Momota of Japan in the semi-final clash at Incheon in Korea on Saturday.

The 33-year-old from Hyderabad failed to continue her winning momentum and suffered a 13-21, 15-21 defeat against his Japanese opponent in a one-sided last-four clash of the men's singles event that lasted 40 minutes.

With Kashyap's, India's campaign at the Korea Open has also folded.

Momota, on the other hand, will now lock horns

second-seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei in the summit showdown of the tournament.

On Friday, the Indian shuttler hardly broke his sweat as he brushed aside Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen 24-22, 21-8 in the last-eight clash of the men's singles event of the Korea Open to book his place the semi-final of the tournament.

2014 Commonwealth Games medallist Kashyap had now stormed into the second semi-final of the season. He last made it to the last four during the India Open Super 500 tournament.

Kashyap, the 2014 Commonwealth Games champion, is currently the lone Indian survivor in the tournament.

Earlier, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu, London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and World Championship men's singles bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth had all bowed out of the tournament after losing their respective second-round clashes.