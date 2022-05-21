हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu crashes out of Thailand Open 2022, faces defeat against Chen Yu Fei in Semi-finals

India's two-time Olympic medalist lost 17-21,16-21 against the defending champion. The game lasted for 43 minutes. Chen will take on the winner of the second semifinals.  

Source/Twitter

Star Indian shutter PV Sindhu faced defeat against China's Chen Yu Fei in the semifinals of the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament on Saturday. Sindhu lost the match in straight games.

More to follow...

Tags:
PV SindhuThailand Open
