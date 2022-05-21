Star Indian shutter PV Sindhu faced defeat against China's Chen Yu Fei in the semifinals of the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament on Saturday. Sindhu lost the match in straight games.
India's two-time Olympic medalist lost 17-21,16-21 against the defending champion. The game lasted for 43 minutes. Chen will take on the winner of the second semifinals.
More to follow...
