PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi

Thailand Open: PV Sindhu beats World No.1 Akane Yamaguchi to book semi-finals spot

The Indian shuttler got the better of Japan's Yamaguchi in 51 minutes to book her semifinals berth against Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China

Thailand Open: PV Sindhu beats World No.1 Akane Yamaguchi to book semi-finals spot
Source: Twitter

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated World No. 1 Akane Yamaguchi 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 in the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament on Friday (May 20).

The Indian shuttler got the better of Japan's Yamaguchi in 51 minutes to book her semifinals berth against Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China.

Interestingly, the last clash between Sindhu and Chen Yu Fei ended up with a controvery where Sindhu got frustrated by the umpire after being penalised for delaying tactics during the Badminton Asia Championships semifinals.

Sindhu had a 13-9 head-to-head record against Akane Yamaguchi and she showcased a fine performance to register her 14th victory over the World No. 1.

Sindhu dominated the first game, winning it by 21-15. However, the Japanese bounced back in the second game, winning it 20-22.

Sindhu had the last laugh, winning the final game by 21-13. On Thursday, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated Yu Jin Sim of South Korea in straight games in the second round match of the Thailand Open in the women's singles category to secure a place in the quarter finals of the tournament.

Earlier that day, Indian shuttler Malvika Bansod crashed out losing to Denmark's Line Christophersen in the second round of the women's singles category losing 16-21.

With ANI inputs

