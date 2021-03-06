हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Swiss Open

PV Sindhu enters Swiss Open final, Kidambi Srikanth exits

PV Sindhu, the reigning world champion, beat fourth-seeded Blichfeldt 22-20 21-10 in 43 minutes to avenge her first-round loss to the Danish world no. 12 at the Yonex Thailand Open in January. This is Sindhu's first final appearance since the World championships in Basel in 2019. 

PV Sindhu enters Swiss Open final, Kidambi Srikanth exits
PV Sindhu reached the finals of Swiss Open. (Twitter)

Basel: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu dished out a superlative performance to outclass Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in straight games and enter the women's singles final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament in Basel on Saturday. Sindhu, the reigning world champion, beat fourth-seeded Blichfeldt 22-20 21-10 in 43 minutes to avenge her first-round loss to the Danish world no. 12 at the Yonex Thailand Open in January. This is Sindhu's first final appearance since the World championships in Basel in 2019.

On Friday night, former champion Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the men's singles semifinals after a straight game win over sixth seed Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand. However, the Indian conceded a 21-13 21-19 defeat against Vix Axelsen of Denmark in the clash on Saturday. This was the first clash between the two since their meeting at the 2019 India Open in March. 

World no. 10 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered the semifinals of the super 300 event, continuing their good run following a last four finish at Toyota Thailand Open in January. Second seeds Satwik and Chirag saw off fifth seeds Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 12-21 21-19 21-12 in the men's doubles competition on Friday night. 

Satwik and Chirag will face sixth seeded Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. 

