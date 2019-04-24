close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asia Badminton Championship

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter second round of Asia Badminton Championship

It was the end of the road for the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Ramchadran Shlok, who went down 18-21 15-21 to the Chinese duo of He Jiting and Tan Qiang.

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal enter second round of Asia Badminton Championship
Image Credits: PTI

Top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Sania Nehwal notched up contrasting wins to advance to the second round of the Asia Badminton Championship on Wednesday.

Olympic and world championship silver medallist Sindhu eased past Takahashi Sayaka of Japan in straight games. Sindhu looked in command from the beginning and registered a thumping 21-14 21-7 victory in just 28 minutes. The fourth seed Indian will next face Choirunnisa of Indonesia.

World number nine Saina had to work hard in her bid to get the better of China's Han Yue. The seventh seed Indian came back strongly to pull off a thrilling 12-21 21-11 21-17 win after conceding the first game. The London Olympic bronze medallist will next square off against Kim Ga Eun of South Korea.

In the men's singles, Sameer Verma notched up a hard-fought 21-13 17-21 21-18 victory over Sakai Kazumasa of Japan. The Indian survived a scare after losing the second game but, after struggling for an hour and seven minutes, he trumped the Japanese. The world number 15 Indian will next face Hong Kong's Ng Ka Long Angus.

It was the end of the road for the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Ramchadran Shlok, who went down 18-21 15-21 to the Chinese duo of He Jiting and Tan Qiang.

In the women's doubles, Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram lost 21-13 21-16 to the Thai pair of Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai.

Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth will be up against Indonesia's Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in the men's singles and Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh and Aparna Balan-Sruthi K also have their women's doubles matches scheduled. 

Tags:
Asia Badminton ChampionshipPV SindhuSania NehwalTakahashi SayakaSakai Kazumasa
Next
Story

Kidambi Srikanth slips to 8th spot in BWF ranking

Must Watch

PT4M15S

21 opposition parties ask Supreme Court to increase EVM paper trail count