Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap meet Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

London Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal and her shuttler husband Parupalli Kashyap met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday.

Thakur took to his official Twitter handle and posted a picture from his meeting with the two Indian badminton stars.

The Himachal Pradesh CM said that Nehwal paid a 'courtesy call' at his official residence in Oakover, Shimla.

"A warm welcome and welcome to Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal on her arrival at Devbhumi Himachal.Today, Nehwal paid a courtesy call at our official residence, Oakover, Shimla," Thakur tweeted.

"I am sure that you will like the beautiful instruments full of natural beauty here and your visit will be memorable," he added.

Later, Nehwal and Kashyap also posted a couple of pictures from their meeting with the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister on their respective social media handles.

It was a pleasure meeting you sir @jairamthakurbjp . pic.twitter.com/rbm4Pv0R6P — Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) November 15, 2020

It was really nice to meet u sir @jairamthakurbjp pic.twitter.com/gupdR4CoSo — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the pair also met Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and expressed desire to open a badminton academy in the state.

“Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap calls on. Express desire to open badminton academy in Himachal,” Dattatreya wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, Nehwal and Kashyap had pulled out of Denmark Open last month before the tournament was eventually cancelled due to COVID-19.Nehwal will return to the badminton court in January with the Asian tour.

On a related note, Nehwal and Kashyap tied the knot in December 2018 in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad.