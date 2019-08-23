close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal slams umpiring standards after BWF World Championships exit

The defeat meant that Saina was eliminated from the World Championships before the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007. 

Saina Nehwal slams umpiring standards after BWF World Championships exit
Image Credits: Reuters

Saina Nehwal on Friday slammed the umpiring decisions in her round-of-16 defeat to Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt at the BWF World Championships. In a match that lasted an hour and 12 minutes, Saina lost 21-15, 25-27, 12-21 to the lower-ranked Blichfeldt despite having two match points in the second game.

Saina's husband and badminton player Parupalli Kashyap, who has been coaching Saina at the World Championships, was the first to express his displeasure about the level of umpiring. 

"2 match-points snatched away by bad umpiring . And numerous wrong decisions . Unbelievable that there are no reviews on other courts at the WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS. When will our sport get better ? SICK @bwfmedia @HSBCBWF @NSaina #feelingcheated #totalbwfworldchampionships2019 (sic.)" he tweeted.

Just over five minutes later, Saina tweeted, "still can't believe 2 match points which the umpire overruled in the second game . And the umpire tells me in the mid of second game "let the line umpires do their job" and I dnt understand suddenly how the umpire overruled the match points..very sick @bwfmedia @HSBCBWF (sic.)"

The match was played on Court 4 which had no telecast. With cameras not being present on the court, the review system was not available. 

The defeat meant that Saina was eliminated from the World Championships before the quarter-finals for the first time since 2007. 

Tags:
Saina NehwalBWF World ChampionshipsParupalli Kashyapbadminton
Next
Story

BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal bows out, PV Sindhu advances into quarterfinals

Must Watch

PT4M3S

5W1H: High alert in Coimbatore after intelligence warns of 6 terrorists entering state via sea route