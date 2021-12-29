हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
indian Badminton

Shuttler Kidambi Srikant gets cash, land from Andhra Pradesh CM for silver at World Championships

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced a cash award of Rs seven lakh and five acres of land at Tirupati for setting up a badminton academy.

Shuttler Kidambi Srikant gets cash, land from Andhra Pradesh CM for silver at World Championships
Kidambi Srikanth (left) and YS Jagan (right) (Source: Twitter)

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday felicitated badminton player Kidambi Srikanth for becoming the first shuttler in the country to have won a silver medal at the World Championships.

Jagan announced a cash award of Rs seven lakh and five acres of land at Tirupati for setting up a badminton academy, an official press release said.

Srikanth, who paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister at the camp office, has been working as Deputy Collector.

Speaking on the occasion, Kidambi Srikanth expressed happiness for meeting the Chief Minister who has assured the sportstar of all help. Thanking the Chief Minister for allotting the land, Srikanth said he would set up a world-class badminton academy. He said the sportspersons are happy with the special care taken by the State government and that he would strive to win more tournaments and bring fame.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
indian BadmintonKidambi SrikanthYS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Next
Story

Tokyo medallist and Noida DM Suhas L Yathiraj will not play in 4th National Para-Badminton Championship

Must Watch

PT9M27S

Election Rush: Congress should apologize - CM Yogi