French Open

Shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty settle for silver at French Open

Shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty settle for silver at French Open

The Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made a runner-up finish in the men's doubles event of the French Open after slumping to a straight sets defeat at the hand of the Indonesian duo of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the final clash in Paris on Sunday evening. 

Rankireddy and Shetty failed to continue their good momentum in the tournament so far as they went on to suffer a 18-21, 16-21 defeat against Gideom and Sukamuljo in the thrilling summit showdown of the tournament that lasted 35 minutes.

As a result of the defeat, the Indian pair had to settle for a silver medal in the tournament. 

Earlier, Rankireddy and Shetty eased past the Japanese duo of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-11, 25-23 in the semi-final clash to book their place in a World Tour 750 final of men's doubles event for the very first time. 

In August, the Indian duo had bagged their maiden BWF Super 500 title at the Thailand Open. 

 

French OpenSatwiksairaj RankireddyChirag Shettybadminton
