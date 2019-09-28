Simona Halep to play in China Open despite back problem

Romanian tennis star Simon Halep, who was recently forced to retire from the Wuhan Open due to a chronic back problem, has confirmed her participation for this week's China Open.

The two-time Grand Slam champion was trailing 4-5 against Russia's Elena Rybakina in the opening set of the round-of-16 of the Wuhan Open when she decided to withdraw from the tournament owing to a back injury.

While announcing her decision to play in Beijing, sixth-seeded Halep said that she is feeling better now and is motivated to play and win matches at China Open.



"The back is better. I had two days off and today I practiced. In my opinion, I can play tomorrow. I will try and do my best.This year I celebrated my birthday here. It's very special. It's a good week for me, even though I was a little bit injured. I feel motivated to play and win matches," the Xinhua reported.

Halep, who recently turned 28, said, "It's a good week for me, even though I was a little bit injured. I feel motivated to play and win matches."

The Romanian, who will meet a qualifier in the opening round in Beijing, said that her focus is not being the world number one but to win Grand Slams and other titles.

"I never feel pressure when I've been No. 1. My coach told me that many players are struggling when they are No. 1. They feel the pressure more. I enjoy it and embrace it. Now in this moment, it's not the most important thing to be No. 1 of the world. After finishing two years as world No. 1, my goal is to win Grand Slams and also tournament titles," she said.