Kidambi Srikant

Swiss Open 2022: India's Kidambi Srikanth beats World No. 3 Anders Antonsen to book semi-final berth

With a 21-19 19-21 22-20 win in a quarter-final match that lasted for one hour and 19 minutes, Kidambi Srikanth will now face World No.8 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia for a place in the final.

Swiss Open 2022: India&#039;s Kidambi Srikanth beats World No. 3 Anders Antonsen to book semi-final berth
Kidambi Srikant (Source: Twitter)

India's Kidambi Srikanth defeated World No. 3 and second seed Anders Antonsen of Denmark in a hard-fought three-game encounter to enter the men's singles semi-final of Swiss Open at St. Jakobshalle. The world championship silver medallist Srikanth started off well and took an early lead of 9-1 in the opening game but Antonsen fought back valiantly to win 10 points on trot as both the players went into the opening game break with Danish player leading 11-9.

Post break the Guntur-born shuttler won three points trot to once again take a lead after a see-saw battle the Indian finally took the opening game 21-19 and go one game up. In the second game, the Indian too started off in a similar fashion taking an early lead of 9-6. Srikanth went into the break with an 11-9 lead. After the break both the shuttlers fought brilliantly and were levelled at 19-19 but Anders Antonsen won two consecutive times to win the second game 21-19 to make it one game apiece.

In the third and deciding game it was World No.3 player from Denmark who took an early 4-1 lead but the former World No.1 Srikanth won three consecutive points to make it 4-4. At 7-7, Antonsen won six consecutive points to take a big lead of 13-7 but Srikanth was not willing to give up without a fight as he too won six points on the trot to make it 13-13.

At 15-15, Srikanth won three consecutive points to take an 18-15 lead but the Denmark shuttler fought his way back to take a match point at 20-19 but the World Championship silver medallist Srikanth held his nerve to win the third and final game 22-20. With a 21-19 19-21 22-20 win in a quarter-final match that lasted for one hour and 19 minutes seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth will now face World No.8 Jonatan Christie of Indonesia for a place in the final.

