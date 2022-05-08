हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Thomas Cup Finals

Thomas Cup Finals: Lakshya Sen leads charge as India beat Germany 5-0 to start campaign on high

The Indian men's team started its campaign in the Thomas Cup finals in Bangkok, Thailand by thrashing lowly Germany 5-0 in its opening Group C match on Sunday.

Thomas Cup Finals: Lakshya Sen leads charge as India beat Germany 5-0 to start campaign on high
Source/Twitter

The Indian men's team started its campaign in the Thomas Cup finals in Bangkok, Thailand by thrashing lowly Germany 5-0 in its opening Group C match on Sunday.

India, who have Canada and Chinese Taipei besides Germany in the four-team Pool C, blanked Germany with World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen giving them a perfect start by beating Max Weisskirchen 21-16, 21-13.

Sen, who enjoyed a 3-1 advantage in head-to-head over his rival, was totally in control and never allowed Weisskirchen any chances.

The top doubles pair of Satwaksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made it 2-0 for India by beating Jones Ralfy Jansen and Marvin Seidel in tough three games 21-15, 10-21, 21-13. Kidambi Srikanth too needed three games to subdue Kai Schaefer, coming back from a game down to beat 18-21, 21-9, 21-11 to make 3-0.

M.R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila defeated Bjarne Geiss and Jan Colin Voelker in straight games, 25-23, 21-15 to make it 4-0. And H.S Prannoy rounded off the match in an emphatic manner for India with a 21-9, 21-9 win against Matthias Kicklitz.

India will next play Canada in their second match in the group on Monday.

Thomas Cup FinalsIndia vs GermanyIND vs GERLakshya Sen
