Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu trumps Hong Kong's NY Cheung, advances to knockout stage

PV Sindhu dictated the proceedings in the women's singles clash against Hong Kong's NY Cheung, winning the contest 21-9, 21-16. With this win, Sindhu now stands at the top in her respective group (Group J) and has also progressed to the knockout stage of the Tokyo Olympics. This was Sindhu's sixth win over Cheung in as many meetings.

Both Cheung and Sindhu started the contest on level terms, with the duo securing two points each. However, sixth-seeded Sindhu soon made use of her vast experience and height as she gained momentum in the contest and expanded her lead. The Indian wrapped up Game 1 with scoreline reading 21-9.

In the second game, Cheung showed some fightback and after trailing 6-2 she managed to first bring the contest on level terms and then took a one-point lead. Following which, it was a close fight between the two shuttlers as the scoreline read 9-9. Such was Cheung's impact in the second game that she had a one-point lead at the mid-game break, with scores reading 10-11.

Cheung tried to keep a hold on the contest but Sindhu picked up the momentum in the final stages of the contest as she went to claim a four-point lead, which saw the scores read 18-14.

Sindhu went on to claim another two points, while Cheung defended two match points as the Indian closed the second game 21-16.

Sindhu will now take on Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt, who topped Group I. Sindhu has a 4-1 head-to-head record against Blichfeldt, whose only win against the Indian was at the Yonex Thailand Open earlier this year.

The Indian had earlier defeated Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel in her opening match.

Later in the day, B Sai Praneeth will take on M Caljouw of Netherlands in his second and final men's singles Group D match.

On Tuesday, Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy suffered a heartbreak after they failed to qualify for the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics despite winning two matches in their group.

The Indian pair had emerged victorious against the England pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in their final Group A match but still missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinals after the three pairs ended with same points and games won was considered to identify the qualifiers.

- with PTI inputs