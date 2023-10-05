Bengaluru Traffic Alert: Pro-Kannada Activist Calls Bike Rally To Protest Cauvery Water Release To Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Traffic disruptions are expected in Bengaluru as Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj has announced a massive vehicle rally on Thursday, starting from Mysuru Bank Circle to Krishna Raja Sagara (KRS) Dam, to protest the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The rally is scheduled to commence around 11 AM. The purpose of the rally is to bring attention to the Cauvery River water issue, which has strained relations between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Nagaraj, a former MLA from Chamarajnagar, had stated earlier that approximately 20,000 two-wheelers and 2,000 four-wheelers will participate in the rally on Thursday. The route will cover Kengeri, Ramnagar, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya, Srirangaptna, and Mysuru before concluding at the KRS dam.

Notably, Nagaraj previously led a Karnataka Bandh on September 29, observed throughout the state from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., resulting in approximately 700 arrests. The strike led to the cancellation of 44 flights, the declaration of holidays in schools and colleges in several districts, and a halt in cab and auto services.

During the previous bandh, Nagaraj wore a black burqa to symbolize the lack of transparency from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddarmaiah regarding the Cauvery issue. He also carried an empty pot on his head as a gesture of protest.

Prior to the September 29 bandh, Bengaluru experienced a similar shutdown over the Cauvery water-sharing issue, organized by various farmer bodies, pro-Kannada outlets, and opposition parties.

What Is The Row Over Cauvery Water Sharing?

The Cauvery water issue revolves around the recent directive by the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC), mandating Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu from September 28 to October 15, 2023, down from the earlier stipulation of 5,000 cusecs.

Farmer unions and pro-Kannada activists argue that Karnataka's reservoirs lack sufficient water, causing significant hardship for the state's residents, especially farmers in the Cauvery basin, who struggle due to inadequate water for irrigation. This scarcity is the primary reason for their protest.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah has stated that the state intends to challenge the Cauvery Water Management Authority's order in the Supreme Court, citing a shortage of water available for release to Tamil Nadu.