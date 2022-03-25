हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bengaluru

Woman journalist found dead at Bengaluru flat, family suspects foul play; Probe underway

Sruthi Narayanan, 35, who hails from Kasaragod in Kerala, was found hanging in her Bengaluru flat on Wednesday under suspicious circumstances. 

Woman journalist found dead at Bengaluru flat, family suspects foul play; Probe underway
Representational Image

New Delhi: A woman journalist, employed with an international news agency, was found dead in her Bengaluru flat under suspicious circumstances on Thursday, reported news agency IANS. 

The Bengaluru police officials said that an investigation has been launched in the matter. 

Sruthi Narayanan, 35, who hails from Kasaragod in Kerala, was found hanging in her flat on Wednesday. The journalist was married to Aneesh, who is also from Kerala, for five years and police claim that the couple had a strained relationship. 

At the time of her death, her husband was in Kerala, police said. However, Sruthi`s parents and relatives suspected it to be a case of murder, alleging that her husband tortured her and objected to her decision of giving a portion of her income to her parents.

ALSO READ | Gautam Buddha University professor dragged out of car, beaten up in Greater Noida

Shruti’s family has also alleged that her husband had installed CCTV cameras to monitor her movements, and had also made an attempt to kill her in January.

(With IANS inputs) 

Tags:
BengaluruWoman found deadJournalist death caseSuicideJournalist SuicideKaranataka
