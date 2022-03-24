Gautam Buddha University professor dragged out of car, beaten up in Greater Noida

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a Gautam Buddha University (GBU) professor was allegedly thrashed by unidentified miscreants after being dragged out of his car in Greater Noida. The GBU professor was brutally thrashed in front of several bystanders near the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS).

According to a newspaper report, the unidentified men also damaged the GBU professor’s car and fled the scene after they were confronted by a lab technician from the university.

The Greater Noida police have registered a non-cognizable report over the incident and are currently looking into the matter.

The victim, Professor Sanjay Sharma, who is the dean of the information and communications technology department of GBU, said that he was attacked on Monday when he had stepped out for some work.

“As I was approaching GIMS, two vehicles overtook mine and stopped in front of my car. Within a few seconds another car, a Scorpio, rammed into my four-wheeler from behind. In the meantime, two men disembarked from the cars in front of mine and signalled to me to get out. Two more persons armed with sticks followed them,” the GBU professor was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

The report also informed that the unidentified miscreants broke Sanjay’s windshield with the sticks before dragging him out of the car.

“One of them took the car’s keys and the other started to bang the door of my car. I was clueless as to what is happening. They dragged me out of the car and three of them attacked me while the fourth stood nearby giving instructions,” Sanjay claimed.

“People just kept passing by or stood like mute spectators. The men left only after an acquaintance, a lab technician of the university, intervened. The acquaintance took me to GIMS and also called the police,” he added. The professor also claimed that the police personnel had tried to hush up the matter.

In the meantime, the police have started the investigation and are trying to identify the accused.

“The NCR has been filed under 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 427 (mischief). We are still verifying the details of the complaint and investigation is still underway,” the SHO was quoted as saying in the report.

