Aamrapali Dubey calls Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua 'Mr Handsome'

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav share great chemistry on an off the screen. The two have starred in uncountable movies and also enjoy a huge fan following on social media.

On Monday, Aamrapali Dubey shared a lovely picture on Instagram stating that Dinesh Lal is one handsome man. Check out the picture:

On the work front, Aamrapali has a busy 2019 calendar. She has back-to-back films lined up for release this year. It is to be noted that this year, she will be seen sharing screen space with almost all the top actors of Bhojpuri cinema.

Aamrapali has films like 'Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2', 'Patna Se Pakistan 2', 'Vande Matram', 'Gabru', 'Sher E Hindustan', 'Lallu Ki Laila', 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe' among others.

She is paired opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in most of the films.