Aamrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua's 'Thik Hai' video is too cute to miss! Watch

New Delhi: Jubilee star Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey are adored by their fans. Their on-screen jodi is one of the most sought-after ones in Bhojpuri cinema. Both have an ocean of fan following online.

Recently, Aamrapali shared a fun video with Nirhua and captioned it as: “Thik Hai?!”

Both are looking super cute in the adorable video. The video has garnered 7,845 views in an hour.

The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans. She is hailed as the highest paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

Meanwhile, Nirahua has begun his political journey and BJP has fielded him from the Azamgarh constituency against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.