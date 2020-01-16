Aamrapali Dubey joins Khesari Lal Yadav for a special song, shares unseen still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey has joined superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in his upcoming venture 'Mehendi Lagaake Rakhna 3' in a special song. The dance number features the two and the actress shared the unseen still on her social media handle.

Aamrapali thanked the producer of 'Mehendi Lagaake Rakhna 3', Prashant Nishant for the song. In the caption, she wrote: Thank you so much my dear friend and now also a big wonderfull producer @prashantnishant for having me on the set of your upcoming and most awaited film MEHENDI LAGAAKE RAKHNA 3 for a special song opposite the very handsome superstar @khesari_yadav I wish the whole team all the very best may this film be a huge success @rajnishmishra11 @saharafsha1

Wishing well to the entire team of 'Mehendi Lagaake Rakhna 3', Aamrapali shared the picture of the special dance number.

The producer friend Prashant Nishant also shared the stills on his social media handle thanking Aamrapali for the song.

Aamrapali has worked with almost all the top-rated actors and directors in the Bhojpuri industry. She is also hailed as the highest-paid actress of the movie business in Bhojpuri. Her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is adored by the masses.

Meanwhile, superstar Khesari Lal Yadav was recently seen in the reality TV show 'Bigg Boss 13'. His upcoming film 'Mehendi Lagaake Rakhna 3' is directed by Rajnish Mishra.