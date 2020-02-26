Aamrapali Dubey-Nirahua's chemistry in latest Holi song 'Rang Dalba T Dehab Hajar Gaari' is unmissable! Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri movie industry's top actress, Aamrapali Dubey and superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are back with yet another blockbuster Holi track. After featuring in several hit movies and songs, the adorable pair stars in a festive song titled 'Rang Dalba T Dehab Hajar Gaari'.

The 2020 Holi song 'Rang Dalba T Dehab Hajar Gaari' by Nirahua has been released today and already on its way to becoming a chartbuster track. Watch it here:

Nirahua posted on his Instagram handle and informed the fans about the song release date.

'Rang Dalba T Dehab Hajar Gaari' shows Aamrapali Dubey and Nirahua grooving to the peppy festive song which has a nice rhythm to it. The track has been sung by Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Antra Singh 'Priyanka'.

Ashish Verma has composed by the music and Pyare Lal Yadav has penned the lyrics.

Kanu Mukherjee has choreographed the song and Preetam Naik is the editor.

Most of the Bhojpuri actors release their songs during the festive time. Pawan Singh and also released his first-ever Hindi Holi song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' featuring international dancing queen Lauren Gottlieb. The track has emerged as a huge hit on YouTube and TikTok respectively.