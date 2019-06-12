Aamrapali Dubey-Pawan Singh's 'Raat Diya Butake' crosses 250 mn views on Youtube—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri Aamrapali Dubey and power star Pawan Singh are the most sought after actors in the industry. Both have a huge fanbase on social media and their fans wait for their films ardently

One of the top actresses in Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali and Pawan Singh's superhit song 'Raat Diya Butake' from the film 'Satya' has set the YouTube on fire and has crossed 250 million views.

The actress back in 2017 performed it live on stage and shared it on Instagram as well.

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali. The lyrics are penned by Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Chhote Baba is the music director.

Amrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in Nirahua Hindustani. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere, Maayka and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release.

In 2016, he was Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards. His upcoming venture 'Loha Pahalwan' trailer created quite a flutter on social media upon its release a few days back.