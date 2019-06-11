close

Amrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey posts an emotional note for Yuvraj Singh-See inside

Aamrapali Dubey posts an emotional note for Yuvraj Singh-See inside

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Amrapali Dubey posted an emotional note for Yuvraj Singh announced from international cricket.

Taking to Twitter, Aamrapali wrote, "Will miss you Yuvi you were and always will be one of the best players of my generation 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

On the work front, Aamrapali has a lot of surprises lined up for her fans in 2019. The actress will do some meaty roles this year. She will also be seen opposite the A-listers of the Bhojpuri industry.

Aamrapali has starred in some popular films like 'Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2', 'Patna Se Pakistan 2', 'Vande Matram', 'Gabru', 'Sher E Hindustan', 'Lallu Ki Laila', 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe' among others.

Amrapali DubeyYuvraj SinghNirahuaDinesh Lal Yadav
