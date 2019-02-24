हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey shares a breathtaking picture in black-See pic

One of the most sought actresses in the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey has shared a picture on her Instagram and it will blow your mind.

Aamrapali Dubey shares a breathtaking picture in black-See pic

New Delhi: One of the most sought actresses in the Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey has shared a picture on her Instagram and it will blow your mind.

Sharing the picture, Amrapali Dubey wrote, "Whatever does not kill you, it only makes you stronger  moving on and ahead with a smile thats Life."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, her movie 'Nirahua Chalal London' has hit the screens and is running successfully in Mumbai, Nepal and Bihar. She even thanked her fans for liking the venture.

Aamrapali's on-screen jodi with Nirahua remains the favourite amongst Bhojpuri movie buffs. She has in fact delivered most of her superhit films with the actor and has a couple of big movies lined-up for release.

The star of Bhojpuri cinema has a packed 2019 and that means she will be seen more on the screens. The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. Aamrapali reportedly also happens to be one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Aamrapali made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first installment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Tags:
Amrapali DubeyDinesh Lal YadavRehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein''Saat Phere''Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan
Next
Story

Monalisa aces formal look in latest Instagram picture-See inside

Must Watch

PT38S

Breaking News: J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik appeals for peace

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close