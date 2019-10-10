close

Aamrapali Dubey

Aamrapali Dubey turns 'Mawaali' and here's how she looks!

Aamrapali Dubey turns &#039;Mawaali&#039; and here&#039;s how she looks!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey has turned 'Mawaali'. And before you get confused, let's spill the beans. Well, 'Mawaali' is the title of her new Bhojpuri movie and the actress is pretty excited about her new project.

She took to her Instagram account and shared her amazing look from the movie 'Mawaali'. The actress, who has shed a few kilos rocks her rugged look in a ripped blue jeans, ganji top and chequered shirt tied around her waist.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mawaali #newfilm #newlook #lovemyjob

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

The film is currently being shot in Panvel, Mumbai.

On the work front, she has several projects in her kitty. She is shooting for 'Raj Mahal ' opposite Amrish Singh and brings together the lead pair together for the first time.

Her on-screen pairing with Bhojpuri superstar turned politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences. Fans adore their on-screen chemistry and eagerly wait to watch them on the big screens.

 

