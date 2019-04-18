Aamrapali Dubey's heartfelt smile in latest pic will win your hearts—See pic

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is a headline maker. She has a solid presence on social media and her fans eagerly wait to throng theatres when any of her movies hit the screens.

Aamrapali shared a picture from her brother's sangeet ceremony and looks breathtaking. She can be seen smiling beautifully and her caption is winning our hearts. She wrote: “Bhai ka sangeet aur sangeet ki khushi.”

Aamrapali is one of the finest and most popular Bhojpuri actresses. She remains the highest paid actress in Bhojpuri film industry. Having worked with almost all the A-listers, Aamrapali has in a short span of career made waves already.

Aamrapali acted in daily soaps before foraying into movies. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The audience loves to watch them together on the big screens and together they have featured in a number of blockbuster hits.

Nirahua has begun his political journey this year and BJP has fielded him from the Azamgarh constituency against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.