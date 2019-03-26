Aamrapali Dubey's jaw-dropping transformation will leave you stunned—See pics

New Delhi: One of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema, Aamrapali Dubey has ditched her old look and is now seen flaunting her new avatar. The actress not only has got herself a glamourous haircut but has also lost oodles of flab.

She is now looking fitter than ever and her recent pictures on Instagram are solid proof of it. The stunning actress is an ardent user of the social media platform and she makes sure that her account is updated regularly with photos and videos.

Check out a few of her recent pictures and you can easily spot the difference:

We are liking Aamrapali's new look! The actress it seems has worked hard on her body and is making heads turn.

She is hailed as the highest paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. Aamrapali has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry. But on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua remains the hot favourite amongst cine buffs.

She has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty. The actress will also be seen as a judge on Big Ganga channel's TV show 'Memsaab No. 1'.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.