Aamrapali Dubey's latest hilarious TikTok video is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is busy shooting back-to-back for her upcoming movies. So, while working hard for her projects, she managed to sneak out some time for herself and shot a TikTok video.

The actress is known for her amazing videos on social media. She can be seen enacting to a popular video which is insanely viral on TikTok. Watch it here:

Aamrapali has made a name for herself in the Bhojpuri film industry and has worked with all the A-listers. But it is her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua which is loved the most by fans.

These days, she is also working hard on her figure and has shed a few kilos. Aamrapali is now looking fitter than ever and her recent pictures on Instagram are solid proof of it.

She is hailed as the highest paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty. The actress will also be seen as a judge on Big Ganga channel's TV show 'Memsaab No. 1'.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.