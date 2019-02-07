Aamrapali Dubey's sizzles in a green gown, shares her party pic

New Delhi: The highest paid Bhojpuri actress, Aamrapali Dubey enjoys a solid fanbase who love to watch her movies and groove to her chartbuster songs. The stunner of an actress is quite an avid social media user and keeps her account updated with the latest pictures and videos.

In one of the recent posts, the YouTube queen shared a picture which is from Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's birthday bash. She looks gorgeous in a sultry green gown with a plunging neckline. Her caption read: “When you are looking forward to a party happiness on my face.”

Nirahua hosted a lavish party for his industry buddies and who's who of the Bhojpuri showbiz world was seen in attendance. Megastar Ravi Kishan, Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Akshara Singh and Aamrapali had a gala time and even posed for clicks. Aamrapali looked stunning in her thigh-high slit gown. She kept her hair open and posed with BFF F Akshara, who looked beautiful in her flowy peach gown.

Aamrapali's on-screen jodi with Nirahua remains the favourite amongst Bhojpuri movie buffs. She has in fact delivered most of her superhit films with the actor and has a couple of big movies lined-up for release.

Earlier this year, these stars were awarded the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Samman Award. The ceremony was held in the presence of honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.