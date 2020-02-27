हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh raises the mercury with her latest Holi song 'Private Romance' - Watch

'Private Romance' song has been uploaded on Akshara Singh's own YouTube channel.

Akshara Singh raises the mercury with her latest Holi song &#039;Private Romance&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress and singer Akshara Singh has released her latest Holi song titled 'Private Romance'. The song is peppy and has got a foot-tapping rhythm to it. The actress has delivered superhit films and chartbuster songs previously. 

Fans were eagerly waiting for the actress to come out with her festival track this year. Now, the wait is over as she posted a link to her song on Instagram as well. Watch video here: 

'Private Romance' song has been uploaded on Akshara Singh's own YouTube channel. It is all set to become a must-have Holi number in every song list of 2020. 

The actress has sung the track and the lyrics are penned by Santosh Puri. The music is composed by Madhukar Anand and the song is part of the album called Private Romance. 

Many Bhojpuri stars have released their Holi tracks for this year. Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are amongst a few popular Bhojpuri stars whose songs are out and already riding high on the buzz word. 

 

